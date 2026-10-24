Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition Launched In India; Celebrates 1 Year Sales

Maruti Suzuki has launched a special Aurum Edition of the Victoris SUV to mark the SUV's first year in the market. Priced at Rs 22,990 as a kit, the edition is based on the Strong Hybrid variant. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki Victoris start at Rs 10.50 lakh and go up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: What's Different

The Aurum Edition gets copper-coloured inserts on the front, side and rear skid plates, along with the wheel arches, giving it a distinct visual identity. Chrome accessories have been added across the front grille, fenders, bumpers, body side mouldings and door visors.

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Inside, buyers receive all-weather 3D cabin mats, a 3D boot mat and a rear trunk sill guard. The edition is named after the Latin word for gold, reflecting the Victoris' strong first-year performance.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Aurum Edition: Powertrain

The Aurum Edition is built on the Victoris' Strong Hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery. The system includes an EV mode, with a combined output of around 116 hp and 122 Nm of peak torque. The system works with an e-CVT. The SUV also has the option of a petrol and CNG powertrain.

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Shahid Kapoor Fronts The Campaign

Maruti Suzuki has brought in Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor as the face of the Aurum Edition campaign. The company says Kapoor's energy, style and passion for premium lifestyle experiences align with the SUV's positioning for young, ambitious, tech-savvy buyers.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Sales

The Victoris has had a strong debut, recording 1,47,602 units in total sales in its first year, the highest for any new model launch in the passenger vehicle category. Monthly volumes have stayed steady between 10,000 and 13,000 units, with a peak of 15,240 units in January 2026.