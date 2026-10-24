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BYD's Luxury Brand Denza To Make India Debut On November 13

Denza's luxury cars like D9 and Z9 GT are on sale in multiple international markets and might soon be launched in India.

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BYD's Luxury Brand Denza To Make India Debut On November 13
Denza D9

Denza, BYD's luxury electric vehicle brand, is set to make its India debut on November 13, 2026. The launch will mark the brand's entry into a market where its parent company already sells electric cars like the Atto 3, Seal, and Sealion 7. While Denza has yet to confirm the complete launch line-up and pricing, the D9 luxury MPV and Z9 GT shooting brake are expected to be among its first offerings, with the D9 likely to lead the charge.

The D9 is a large, three-row MPV targeting buyers looking for a chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle, placing it against the MG M9 and potentially the Toyota Vellfire. It is currently on sale in the international market alongside other models like the Bao 5 and others.

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Denza D9: The Luxury MPV

The global-spec D9 EV measures 5,250 mm in length with a 3,110 mm wheelbase, and its cabin features a seven-seat layout with second-row captain's chairs offering powered adjustment, ventilation, heating and massage functions.

Internationally, the electric D9 is available with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The FWD version produces 313 hp and 360 Nm, while the dual-motor AWD version develops 374 hp and 470 Nm. A 103.36 kWh Blade battery delivers a claimed range of up to 520 km in the FWD version under the WLTP cycle. Pricing is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 85-90 lakh, ex-showroom, though India-spec powertrain and equipment details are yet to be confirmed.

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Denza Z9 GT: The Performance Flagship

The Z9 GT is a more unconventional proposition, a four-door shooting brake combining a low-slung profile with a performance-focused electric powertrain. In its global-spec tri-motor configuration, it produces up to 1,156 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 2.7 seconds.

It also features rear-wheel steering, enabling functions such as crab-walk movement. The Z9 GT is expected to occupy a significantly higher price bracket than the D9, with reports pointing to an estimated Rs 1.2 crore-1.5 crore range.

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Retail Strategy And Outlook

Denza is expected to sit above BYD's existing passenger vehicle range in India, with a separate retail experience reportedly planned for the luxury marque. Both models are likely to be imported as completely built units initially.

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