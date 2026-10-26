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Hyderabad Techie Kills Self After Threatening Colleague Over Marriage

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Hyderabad Techie Kills Self After Threatening Colleague Over Marriage
The woman threatened to end her life if the man did not marry her.
Hyderabad:

A 29-year-old software employee was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad, in the early hours of Sunday. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman who died has been identified as Archana Chaudhary Malik, a native of Uttar Pradesh who worked for a software company in the Mindspace IT corridor. 

According to police, the woman made a video call to one of her colleague at around 2:30 AM while he was attending a function with his mother outside Hyderabad and allegedly threatened to end her life if he did not marry her.

Police said he later tried to contact her repeatedly but received no response. He reached her flat around 5.30 am and found the door locked from inside.

"The patrol police reached the spot and forced open the door, where they found her dead," Madhapur police said.

Police personnel secured the scene, and a clues team examined the premises to gather evidence. Archana's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are examining the circumstances preceding her death, including the reported relationship and other possible factors.
 

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