Hyderabad Doctor Injects Himself With Poison In Car, Wife Charged

A 40-year-old doctor from Telangana's Medchal Malkajgiri died by suicide after allegedly injecting himself with poison inside his car on the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as Vinod Kumar from Keesara, was working as a general physician at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Police said on Tuesday, a passerby noticed a car parked on the roadside near Rampally Dayara around 3 pm and alerted the police after seeing the driver lying in an unconscious condition inside.

When Keesara police reached the spot, they found a cannula attached to his right hand and an empty syringe was found inside the vehicle.

''He appears to have injected himself with a poisonous substance," said Malkagiri DCP Ch Sridhar.

Police rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was later shifted for postmortem. No suicide note had been recovered from the car till Wednesday evening.

Vinod Kumar had been married for 18 years and is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 12 and 10.

Soon after the death, the doctor's father lodged a complaint with the Keesara police, alleging that his son had been under severe mental stress because of harassment by his wife.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the doctor's wife and started an investigation.

"We are examining the family's allegations, speaking to relatives and collecting evidence, including phone records and financial details. Further action will be taken based on the investigation," said the police.

Police investigators are also trying to find out how the doctor obtained the poison and whether he had spoken to anyone before taking the extreme step.