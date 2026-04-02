Newly Married Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide Over Husband's Dowry Torture

A 26-year-old software engineer from Bihar allegedly died by suicide at her apartment in Miyapur area of Hyderabad's Cyberabad after being allegedly harassed by her husband for additional dowry, police said.

Ishita Yadav, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall of her apartment on Wednesday evening. Her husband, Neeraj Bhansal, alerted the police after finding her.

According to police, Ishita and Neeraj met through social media in 2020. Ishita was from Bihar, while Neeraj belonged to Madhya Pradesh. The two were in a relationship for nearly five years and later got married in Patna on February 20 this year in the presence of their family members.

After their marriage, the couple shifted to Hyderabad while both were working in the software sector.

According to the victim's parent, differences grew between them after Neeraj allegedly started harassing and pressuring Ishita for additional dowry and also demanded that her family invest money in a start-up company he had recently launched.

Miyapur police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Ishita's parents and conducted an inquiry. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. The police have taken the husband into custody and are questioning him. Further investigation is underway, police said.