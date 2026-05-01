Hyderabad Techie Kills Self, Family Blames Wife's Affair, 'Mental Stress'

A 36-year-old techie died by suicide by jumping into a lake in Hyderabad, with his family blaming his wife for causing him 'mental stress' due to her affair.

S Seetharam Reddy was found dead in the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad on February 9.

A zero FIR was first registered and later transferred to Bachupally police for detailed investigation after his family blamed his wife, Renuka, for pushing him to die by suicide. During the investigation, it was revealed that Renuka had an affair with a man identified as M Ramana Reddy - a businessman by profession.

Investigators believe the relationship led to ongoing disputes and severe mental stress for the victim.

According to the police, the techie and his wife's relationship worsened in January this year when she left their home, triggering frequent arguments. The techie had also filed a missing persons complaint against his wife.

S Seetharam Reddy's father, Venkateshwar, alleged that his son was deeply disturbed by his wife's affair and other issues linked to it. He also claimed that an intimate video related to the woman was shared with his son, which caused "extreme mental distress" and pushed him towards the drastic step.

The couple had been married in 2018 and have two young children, aged around seven and five.

Renuka and her lover were arrested on April 21 under charges of abetment to suicide. They have been sent to judicial custody.