Are Banks Closed For Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Today? Check City-Wise List

Banks in select Indian cities will remain closed on Monday (October 26, 2026) due to regional observances, including Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Laxmi Puja and Accession Day. However, the holiday does not apply nationwide, and bank branches in several other cities are expected to operate normally.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, the closures will affect Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar. Customers planning to visit a branch for cash deposits, cheque clearance or other banking work should check the holiday applicable to their city before stepping out.

Are Banks Closed Today For Valmiki Jayanti?

Yes, bank branches in Chandigarh and Shimla are scheduled to remain closed for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and the associated regional observance. However, banks are not closed across India for the occasion.

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The RBI's city-wise holiday calendar also lists closures in other centres for different reasons. Banks in Agartala will observe Laxmi Puja, while branches in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed for Accession Day.

Bank holidays in India depend on the state and banking centre. A holiday in one city does not automatically mean that branches in other parts of the same state or country will also be closed.

Bank Holiday Today: City-Wise List For October 26

Here is the list of cities where bank branches are scheduled to remain closed on Monday, October 26, 2026:

City Reason for bank holiday Agartala Laxmi Puja Chandigarh Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Jammu Accession Day Shimla Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti / regional observance Srinagar Accession Day

The holiday list is based on published RBI holiday schedules. Customers should confirm the status of their local branch with their bank before visiting.

Are Banks Open In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow Today?

Bank branches in New Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow are not listed among the centres observing a regional holiday on October 26. Normal banking hours are therefore expected in these cities, subject to any bank-specific or local notification.

Similarly, no closure for October 26 is listed for several other major banking centres, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

However, customers should check their bank's official holiday schedule, as closures can vary by location.

Will Online Banking, UPI And ATMs Work Today?

Even where physical bank branches remain closed, customers can generally continue to use digital banking services. These include:

UPI payments: Customers can generally continue making payments and transferring money through UPI apps.

Customers can generally continue making payments and transferring money through UPI apps. Internet and mobile banking: Most routine services, such as checking balances, transferring funds and paying bills, remain available.

Most routine services, such as checking balances, transferring funds and paying bills, remain available. ATMs: Cash withdrawals and other standard ATM services are generally available, depending on cash availability and technical operations.

However, services that require branch staff, physical document verification or manual processing may be delayed until the next working day. Cheque-related services may also be affected by the applicable clearing schedule. Customers with urgent banking work should confirm service availability with their bank before relying on a particular transaction being completed on a holiday.