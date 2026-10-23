New Audi Q3 Deliveries Begin In India, First Consumer Picks White Colour

Audi India has started handing over the new-generation Q3 to customers, just a week after launching the SUV on October 16 at Rs 51.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first delivery, shared by Audi Ahmedabad on Instagram, went to a customer who chose the Glacier White Metallic shade of the SUV. The entry-level SUV of the brand now features fresh styling along with major changes in the feature list.
New Audi Q3
The 2026 Q3 is available in two variants, Nova at Rs 51.99 lakh and Zenith at Rs 55.99 lakh, and is locally assembled at Audi's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra.
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The SUV gets a redesigned exterior with split-style headlights, LED daytime running lamps positioned above the main digital Matrix LED headlights, and a large grille with honeycomb mesh elements. Matrix LED headlights can project important ADAS information onto the road in the driver's direct field of vision.
Inside, the cabin features a minimalist dashboard with a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital driver's display arranged in a curved layout, along with a four-spoke hexagonal steering wheel with touch-enabled controls. The drive selector sits on the steering column, allowing for a cleaner centre console with a wireless phone charger, two cup holders and an electronic parking brake.
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New Audi Q3: Engine And Performance
Power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 204 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claims the new Q3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 229 kmph.
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New Audi Q3: Safety Features
The cabin gets leatherette upholstery, powered and heated front seats, and a memory function for the driver's seat linked to the powered outside rearview mirrors. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Sonos sound system, a coloured head-up display and a powered tailgate.
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In terms of safety, the SUV gets nine airbags, a rear parking camera, hill-hold and hill-climb assists, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), though it does not offer a 360-degree surround-view camera.
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