Ducati Formula 73 Limited-Edition Launched In India At Rs 20 Lakh

Ducati has brought its Formula 73 cafe racer to India at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), a limited-edition machine that draws directly from the 750 Super Sport Desmo of 1973. Just 873 units will be built worldwide, and the entire Indian allocation has already been claimed. The motorcycle was unveiled earlier in the international market alongside other special edition models.

Homage To Racing History

The Formula 73 honours the 750 Super Sport Desmo, Ducati's first road-going motorcycle to use desmodromic valve timing. That bike itself traced its roots to the 750 Imola Desmo, which Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari took to victory at the 1972 200 Miglia di Imola, the first European race for production-derived motorcycles.

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The modern version wears a silver and aqua-green livery inspired by the original, with a vertical gold stripe running down the tank. That stripe echoes the unpainted band on the Imola Desmo, which allowed the pit crew to check fuel levels without fitting a gauge. Café racer cues include clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors, a short fairing and a tapered tail, while billet aluminium levers, footpegs and a Rizoma fuel cap add to the detailing.

What Powers It

At its heart sits the 803cc Desmodue L-twin, producing 73hp at 8,250rpm and 65.2Nm at 7,000rpm, mated to a Termignoni exhaust developed specifically for this model. The chassis uses a steel trellis frame, a 41mm KYB USD fork and a preload-adjustable KYB monoshock.

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The motorcycle weighs 183kg wet without fuel and rolls on 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

Electronics And Ownership Perks

On the electronics front, the Formula 73 gets cornering ABS, traction control, a quickshifter and two riding modes, all displayed on a 4.3-inch TFT screen with full-LED lighting. Heated grips and turn-by-turn navigation are available as accessories.

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Each of the 873 units carries an individual serial number on the steering plate and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Buyers also receive a box containing period photographs and sketches from the Ducati Style Centre.