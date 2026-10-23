Government Proposes Mandatory ADAS For Cars From October 2032

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put forward a plan to make automatic emergency braking a standard fitment on passenger cars. One of the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features will be a requirement set to reach every M1-category model by October 2032. The proposal, published as a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, is now open for public feedback for 30 days.

What AEBS Does

AEBS, or Advanced Emergency Braking System, is an ADAS feature that applies the brakes automatically if the driver fails to respond to an impending collision. The idea is simple: either avoid the impact altogether or reduce its severity.

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Implementation In Phases

The draft lays out a staged rollout. From October 1, 2028, any M1 passenger vehicle or N1 light goods vehicle that comes with AEBS must comply with AIS-185, the relevant Automotive Industry Standard.

From October 1, 2030, AEBS becomes mandatory on newly manufactured M1 models. Two years later, on October 1, 2032, the requirement extends to all M1 models, including those already in production.

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Steering And Lane-Keeping Too

The draft doesn't stop at braking. From October 1, 2027, steering effort on motor vehicles would need to comply with AIS-193, with motorcycles, invalid carriages and three-wheelers without a steering wheel exempt.

M1 vehicles fitted with Automatic Command Steering Functionalities (ACSF) from that date would also need to meet AIS-193, while those with an Emergency Lane Keeping System (ELKS) would have to comply with AIS-191 (Part 1).

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From October 1, 2029, ACSF and ELKS would become mandatory for M1 vehicles registered as transport vehicles, a move expected to particularly affect taxis, with drowsiness and attention-warning systems also proposed for these vehicles.

Commercial Vehicles And V2V

The draft comes alongside other safety measures for commercial vehicles. New truck and bus models are set to receive AEBS from January 2027, with blind-spot information, moving-off information, driver-drowsiness detection and lane-departure warning systems also made mandatory.

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A revised braking standard for trucks is due from October 1, 2027, alongside electronic stability control (ESC) to improve stability during braking on curves.

MoRTH has also proposed mandating Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication on all newly manufactured vehicles from October 1, 2028. The technology lets vehicles exchange information such as speed, position, and direction, complementing ADAS functions like AEBS.

What Happens Next

The proposals form part of the government's broader effort to improve road safety and reduce accidents and fatalities. The draft notification is open for public consultation for 30 days, after which the ministry will consider objections and suggestions before finalising the rules.