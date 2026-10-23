Kendall Jenner's 1998 Range Rover Makes A Stylish Appearance In Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner has shown her followers her 1998 Range Rover P38 50th Anniversary Edition, sharing multiple Instagram photos of herself sitting inside the classic SUV. The post has drawn attention from auto enthusiasts for its understated, old-school luxury, a contrast to the modern supercars often associated with celebrity garages.

Rare Piece Of Range Rover History

The Range Rover P38 50th Anniversary Edition was introduced in 1998 to mark 50 years of the Land Rover brand. Based on the 4.0 SE, it was finished in Woodcote Green with body-coloured detailing, and features unique interior touches including lightstone leather with green piping and a numbered plaque.

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Under the bonnet sat a 4.0-litre Rover V8 producing around 190 bhp, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The P38 generation, produced from 1994 to 2002, was known for its air suspension and more modern design compared to the original Classic.

The P38 generation marked a significant step for Range Rover, introducing air suspension and a more refined driving experience while retaining the brand's off-road DNA. The 50th Anniversary Edition, with its limited production run and distinctive styling, has become a sought-after classic among collectors.

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Kendall Jenner's Land Rover Affair

This isn't Jenner's first Land Rover. She also owns a Defender 110 and a Range Rover Sport SVR, showing a clear preference for the brand across different eras. The 1998 P38 adds a vintage dimension to her collection, sitting alongside more contemporary machines. For car enthusiasts, it's a reminder that classic Land Rovers have a timeless appeal that transcends trends.

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Kendall Jenner's Car Collection

Apart from owning modern luxury cars, Kendall Jenner owns some classic, timeless models, showing her elite taste in cars almost matching the qualities of a connoisseur. Supporting the claim are models like the 1997 Porsche 993 Carrera 4S, 1960 Cadillac Eldorado, 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser, 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup, and Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolets.