"Will Pick Ferrari Over Tesla Roadster Flying Car": Gautam Singhania At NDTV World Summit 2026



At the NDTV World Summit 2026, Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group and one of India's best-known automotive enthusiasts, shared his thoughts on the recently unveiled Tesla Roadster flying car. When asked about Tesla's flying Roadster, Singhania acknowledged the sheer ambition behind the project. He described it as something no other manufacturer has attempted before and praised the innovation behind the concept. In a light-hearted remark, he added that a flying car could be particularly useful in Mumbai, where traffic congestion remains one of the city's biggest challenges.

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The conversation then shifted to a hypothetical choice between the Tesla Roadster flying car, the Porsche Mission S, which was unveiled on the same day, and a Ferrari. Being a true Ferrari Patron, Singhania's answer was clear.

"I'd still pick the finicky Ferrari," he said, adding that Porsche's engineering perfection is perhaps too precise for his personal taste. "The Porsche is German, too perfect for me."

The industrialist and racing enthusiast also revealed that he is looking forward to Ferrari's upcoming naturally-aspirated model. The comment is notable at a time when most high-performance manufacturers, including Ferrari, have increasingly adopted turbocharging and electrification in pursuit of stricter emissions norms and higher performance targets.

READ | Porsche Mission S Concept Previews Mid-Engine Supercar Above The 911

For enthusiasts who value the character and sound of naturally aspirated engines, Ferrari's decision to continue investing in the format remains significant. Singhania's remarks reflected that sentiment, suggesting that driving emotion and mechanical character still hold strong appeal, even in an era increasingly defined by electrification, software, and advanced vehicle technology.

What Is Tesla's Flying Roadster?

Tesla's proposed flying Roadster remains one of the most ambitious concepts in the automotive world. The vehicle is expected to feature a SpaceX-inspired package that uses cold-gas thrusters to dramatically enhance acceleration, braking and cornering performance. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously suggested that the system could even allow the Roadster to briefly hover, leading to the popular "flying car" description. While the concept has generated significant excitement, Tesla has yet to showcase a production-ready version, and many of its more ambitious capabilities remain unverified.