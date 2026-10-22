'Lost Large Part Of My Family To Protect Company': Gautam Singhania At NDTV World Summit 2026

Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, said he has "lost a large part of his family" to protect the company. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, he weighed in on the Indian business landscape, sharing his thoughts on succession and professionalism.

During the conversation with NDTV's Tamanna Inamdar, Singhania said, "I've been very fortunate that we've been able to address it, because I've lost a lot of my family to protect this organisation."

He said that his major responsibility lies with the tens of thousands of families dependent on the company. "This organisation is not me; it's the 50,000 families that work for my company. And I have a responsibility to them as well."

"So I've had my fair share of fair fights with my family, which has been very, very public. But then you've got to do the right thing, and you know, this is where we are."

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His thoughts on public family disputes

During the conversation about the corporate environment, he highlighted how disputes within business families frequently make major headlines, but emphasised the importance of staying focused on governance.

"There are issues, and different groups, there are different issues. I think I've been very lucky that I've resolved 100% of these issues over the last 25 years. I'm lucky to be in a company where I'm the principal and only shareholder of the company. It gives me the liberty to be able to do what I want to do, what I believe in and order," he said.

Singhania shared that dealing with public family conflicts was necessary to safeguard the organisation. He said that a lack of clear financial division and future planning can leave companies vulnerable to internal conflicts.

Reality of the "Complete Man"

He was also asked about the iconic brand tagline, Raymond: The Complete Man, and what it means in the year 2026.

Singhania explained that the concept of a "complete man" is an ongoing aspiration rather than a fixed reality. He said that an individual can aspire to be a complete man, but can never become one.

"There is no complete man. It's an infinite line, which is why it's worked brilliantly for us. And the complete man is an aspiration. You can aspire to be the complete man; you can never become the complete man," he said.