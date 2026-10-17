Aprilia SXR GT 175 Review: Maxi-Scooter Design With Everyday Practicality

The Aprilia SXR GT 175 is not the kind of scooter you buy simply because you need something to get from home to work. With its sharp styling, large proportions, and a distinctly sporty character, it wants to make even a routine commute feel a little more exciting. But there is more to this maxi-scooter than its dramatic appearance. With a 174.7 cc engine, a 5-inch TFT display, and 14-inch wheels, the SXR GT 175 attempts to balance everyday practicality with the riding experience you'd expect from an Aprilia. Having spent time with it, here's what works, and what could have been better.

Aprilia SXR GT 175 Design: Looks That Stand Out

The SXR GT 175 has the sort of design that makes it difficult to mistake for anything else on the road. Its sharp bodywork, signature Tripod LED headlamp, and large proportions give it a distinctive presence, while the 14-inch wheels add to its planted stance. Aprilia has also introduced dedicated colour and graphic options for the 175, adding some visual drama to the package.

It looks more like a sporty maxi-scooter than a conventional commuter, and that is precisely its appeal. If you want something that stands out in a crowded parking lot, the SXR GT has that part covered.

Engine And Performance: Lively Enough For The City

Power comes from a 174.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 9.76 kW and 14.14 Nm of torque. Those figures may not sound particularly impressive on paper, but the SXR GT 175 feels lively enough for its intended role as an urban-touring scooter.

It is also surprisingly nimble for something of its size. Low-speed manoeuvrability is good, making it manageable in traffic, while the 14-inch wheels help it feel planted without taking away its ability to change direction quickly.

The front gets a 220 mm disc brake with ABS, a welcome addition for a scooter with sporty ambitions. The overall package is approachable rather than intimidating, which should make it appealing to riders who want more performance than a typical commuter scooter offers.

Features And Practicality: More Than Just A Pretty Face

The 5-inch TFT instrument console is one of the SXR GT 175's highlights. The display is legible, neatly laid out, and brings together essential riding information and connectivity functions. Bluetooth connectivity enables music and call management, while navigation and turn-by-turn directions add to its everyday usability.

Practicality hasn't been forgotten either. Under-seat storage and a glovebox provide space for everyday essentials, while the large windscreen offers useful wind protection. These details make the Aprilia more than just a scooter designed to look good outside a cafe.

What Could Have Been Better?

The SXR GT 175 isn't without its shortcomings. At 5 feet 6 inches, I found the seat height a little tall. It is manageable, but shorter riders should spend some time with the scooter before making a purchase decision.

The lack of remote keyless-go functionality is another omission. It isn't something I particularly missed during the ride, although a central locking mechanism for the storage compartments would have been useful. An externally accessible fuel-filler cap would also have made refuelling more convenient.

None of these issues ruins the experience, but they are everyday details that could have made the scooter easier to live with.

Aprilia SXR GT 175 Verdict: Who Should Buy It?

The Aprilia SXR GT 175 makes the most sense for someone who wants a scooter with personality. It offers the convenience of an automatic transmission, the agility required for city riding, and enough performance for an occasional ride beyond the urban commute.

It is not necessarily the most sensible choice for someone who prioritises a low seat height or expects every convenience feature at this price point. But if you enjoy motorcycles and want some of that sense of occasion in a more practical, traffic-friendly package, the SXR GT 175 makes a compelling case for itself.

Ultimately, this is a scooter that wants to make everyday riding feel less routine. And for the right buyer, that could be its biggest selling point.