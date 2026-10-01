Aprilia SXR-GT Unveiled With hp-e Engines, Maxi-Scooters Styling: Details

Aprilia has unveiled the all-new SXR-GT scooters in the country today, and the Italian brand claims that the new scooters bring together a new form of urban touring to the Indian market. The SXR-GT will retail in two variants in the country - 125cc and 150cc versions. The prices for the scooters aren't announced yet, but the company has revealed all the specs, along with a full feature list for the scooters.

Aprilia SXR-GT - Design Highlights

The SxR-GT dons a rather familiar design, which we have earlier seen on the SXR 160. The scooter gets the unmistakable Aprilia identity with the signature Tripod LED front light. Furthermore, there are striking body graphics and six new liveries giving the Aprilia SXR GT some much-needed spice.

The SXR GT 125 comes in three unique colours:

Matte Black

Glossy Azzurro

Glossy White

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The SXR GT 175 offers three exclusive colours:

Metallic Blue

Matte Black

Matte Green

Aprilia SXR-GT - Specs

Powering the Aprilia SXR-GT 125 is a 125cc hp-e engine that delivers 10.46 Hp of peak power output at 7,400 rpm and 10.4 Nm of max torque at 6,200 rpm. Moving over to the larger SXR-GT 175 - it's powered by a 175cc motor, delivering 13 Hp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm as its max outputs. Both of these scooters are E20-complaint, and they ride on 14-inch wheels. As for braking duties, there is single-channel ABS with a 220 mm rotor at the front and a drum brake setup at the rear.

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Aprilia SXR-GT - Features

On the tech front, the Aprilia SXR-GT range of scooters will come equipped with a 5-inch TFT LCD display for the instrument cluster duties. It gets the connectivity suite via Bluetooth, offering turn-by-turn navigation. However, all of it is limited to the larger SXR-GT 175.