Honda Elevate Facelift Pre-Booking Open, Launch On October 6: Here's What We Know

Honda Elevate facelift is launching in India on October 6, with bookings now open ahead of its market debut. The updated Honda Elevate is set to receive a series of styling and feature upgrades as part of its first major update since its 2023 launch. Customers can pre-book the facelift for a Rs 21,000 token amount through Honda's website or authorised dealerships. Honda has also released a teaser on Instagram, giving us the first clear indication of some of the design changes coming to the mid-size SUV.

Honda Elevate Facelift: What Does The Teaser Reveal?

The teaser gives away several design elements of the Honda Elevate facelift. The SUV will continue with its familiar overall silhouette, but the front-end treatment gets a noticeable refresh.

One of the key changes is the new connected-style LED DRL setup, which gives the Elevate a more contemporary appearance. The grille also looks like a redesigned unit, while the Honda logo is now positioned higher on the bonnet, adding a slightly different visual identity to the front.

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The facelift is also expected to get a new alloy wheel design, while changes at the rear include connected LED tail lamps and a redesigned rear bumper. With the Honda Elevate facelift, the structural components of the car, remain largely unchanged, with subtle cosmetic tweaks.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior Changes

Inside, the biggest visible change is expected to be the beige upholstery, giving the cabin a lighter and more premium look. An ambient lighting setup is also expected to be part of the updated package.

The touchscreen infotainment system, however, is expected to continue in its existing form, although reports have differed on whether Honda will introduce a larger unit. Honda's current Elevate uses a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other feature additions have been reported for the facelift, including ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. Honda had previously indicated that these features, currently available through accessories, could be brought into the factory-fitted equipment list.

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Honda Elevate Facelift: Engine And Gearbox

In this regard, expect no changes whatsoever. The Elevate facelift could do with existing powertrain and drivetrain choices. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to continue, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and CVT automatic transmission. The engine currently produces 121 Hp and 145 Nm.