Honda Rebel 500 Recalled: Check Here If Your Bike Is Affected

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall campaign for 96 units of the Rebel 500 in the country. The recall forms part of a larger global campaign initiated by Honda and affects motorcycles manufactured between April 2025 and August 2025. According to the company, the issue relates to the handle-lock fixing screw, which may not have been tightened to the specified torque during assembly. Under certain conditions, the screw could loosen over time, potentially affecting steering movement. Importantly, HMSI has stated that no related incidents have been reported in India as of September 30, 2026.

Affected Honda Rebel 500 Units

The recall covers 96 Honda Rebel 500 motorcycles manufactured between April 2025 and August 2025. As a precautionary measure, Honda will replace the handle-lock fixing screw on all affected motorcycles free of charge, regardless of the vehicle's warranty status.

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When Will The Recall Begin?

The recall campaign is scheduled to commence in the first week of November 2026 through Honda's authorised BigWing dealership network.

Honda says affected customers will be contacted directly through:

Phone calls

SMS notifications

Email communication

Dealerships will coordinate with owners to schedule a service appointment and carry out the replacement procedure.

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How To Check If Your Bike Is Affected

Honda has also enabled an online verification system for customers. Owners can visit the Recall Campaign section on the HMSI website and enter their motorcycle's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check whether their Rebel 500 is included in the recall.

Customers whose motorcycles are covered under the campaign are advised to contact their nearest Honda BigWing dealership and schedule an inspection and replacement.