Honda's Concept Motorcycle Turns Heads In Fashion Show, Gets An Onitsuka Tiger Makeover

Honda has announced a collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger, marking a partnership that brings together the worlds of motorcycles and fashion. As part of the tie-up, the two brands unveiled the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept at the Onitsuka Tiger show during the Milan Fashion Week 2027 Women's Spring/Summer Collection in Milan, Italy, on September 23.

Honda and Onitsuka Tiger have collaborated on the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept, a motorcycle unveiled at Milan Fashion Week. The partnership brings together two Japanese brands founded a year apart, with Honda established in 1948 and Onitsuka Tiger in 1949.

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The concept is based on a mid-displacement sports motorcycle and features Onitsuka Tiger's signature Tiger Yellow paint scheme with black stripes running across the bodywork. According to the companies, the model was created to represent the collaboration, which combines Honda's mobility expertise with Onitsuka Tiger's design identity.

There are no plans to put the Onitsuka Tiger Honda Mid Sports Concept into production, with the motorcycle serving purely as a showcase of the collaboration between the two Japanese brands. While it remains a one-off concept for now, the project demonstrates how motorcycle design and fashion can come together to create something that stands out from conventional industry partnerships.

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The motorcycle rides on black alloy wheels with Tiger Yellow accents and Honda and Onitsuka Tiger branding. Alongside the concept, Onitsuka Tiger also showcased a range of clothing and footwear featuring Honda's Wing logo at Milan Fashion Week. The collection draws inspiration from motorcycle culture, while the collaboration aims to introduce motorcycle culture to a wider audience through products that combine mobility and fashion.

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Onitsuka Tiger's yellow-and-black colour scheme gained global recognition after being worn by Bruce Lee in the 1978 film Game of Death, and later inspired Uma Thurman's outfit in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.

