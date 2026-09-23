Ultraviolette Raises 85 Million Dollars For Next-Gen EV Development, Targets US Entry In 2027

Ultraviolette has raised $85 million in a new funding round led by Yali Capital and TDK Ventures, with participation from Lip-Bu Tan and existing investors, as the Bengaluru-based EV maker looks to scale manufacturing, develop its next-generation electric vehicle platforms and accelerate its international expansion plans. The fresh capital will support the company's growth strategy, including its planned entry into the US market in 2027 and a broader expansion across key regions such as Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The latest funding round comes shortly after Ultraviolette announced a new manufacturing facility that will increase its annual production capacity to 500,000 units. The company's current portfolio includes the F77 electric motorcycle and the X-47 crossover, while upcoming launches include the Tesseract electric scooter and the Shockwave enduro motorcycle. The fresh capital is expected to support capacity expansion, product development and the rollout of new electric vehicle platforms across domestic and international markets.

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Ultraviolette currently operates in India and 20 European markets, while continuing to develop its in-house electric vehicle technology stack. The company says it has built battery architectures spanning 48V to 400V, allowing it to develop platforms for multiple vehicle categories and use cases. According to Ultraviolette, this capability enables the engineering of different EV platforms tailored to factors such as performance, range, thermal management and packaging requirements, supporting its plans to expand into new vehicle segments and global markets.

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced a new manufacturing facility, called BIGGA (Big Global Ambition), at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The plant will manufacture the upcoming Tesseract scooter and support future products across the company's motorcycle and scooter portfolio. Ultraviolette said the facility will initially have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles, with scope to scale up to 5 lakh units a year as demand increases.

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The BIGGA Factory will incorporate Industry 4.0 systems, automation, digital quality control systems, collaborative robots, vision-based inspection technology and a vehicle test track. The facility will support production of Ultraviolette's upcoming product range, including motorcycles across Sports, Crossover, Cruiser and Street segments, as well as scooters. The company said the production expansion is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs initially, with employment expected to increase further over the next five years.