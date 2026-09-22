2026 Ducati Monster Review: More Power, Less Weight, Same Monster Attitude

The Ducati Monster is not just another motorcycle. It is one of the few machines that created an entirely new segment. When Ducati unveiled the Monster 900 at the Cologne Bike Fair in 1992, it effectively invented what we today recognise as the modern sport-naked motorcycle. More than three decades later, the Monster has evolved through five generations while remaining one of Ducati's most iconic nameplates.

The all-new 2026 Ducati Monster arrives with a fresh V2 engine, updated electronics, lower weight and revised ergonomics. The challenge, however, remains the same: Can it stay true to the original Monster formula while meeting modern expectations?

A Design That Still Looks Like A Monster

One look at the new Monster and there is no mistaking its heritage. The signature bison-shaped fuel tank remains the centrepiece of the design, accompanied by new side panels, a single-seat-inspired tail section and muscular twin mufflers. Unlike some rivals chasing retro nostalgia, Ducati has kept the Monster firmly rooted in the present. Full LED lighting, daytime running lights, dynamic turn indicators and Ducati's distinctive brake-light signature bring it up to date visually and technologically.

The result is a motorcycle that looks aggressive, contemporary and unmistakably Ducati.

New 890cc V2 Engine Is The Big Story

The headline upgrade for 2026 is Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine. Producing 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, the numbers are impressive, but the power delivery is arguably more important. Ducati says 70 per cent of maximum torque is available at just 3,000 rpm, while more than 80 per cent remains accessible between 4,000 rpm and 10,000 rpm. That broad torque curve should make the Monster equally comfortable in urban traffic and spirited canyon carving.

The engine is also equipped with Intake Variable Timing (IVT), four power modes and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. Maintenance intervals are notably rider-friendly, with oil services scheduled every 15,000 km or two years, while valve clearance inspections are required only every 45,000 km.

Lightweight Chassis Remains Key To The Formula

Ducati has always understood that a naked motorcycle should feel light and agile. The new Monster continues that philosophy. At 175 kg without fuel, it weighs four kilograms less than the previous-generation model. The motorcycle uses an aluminium monocoque frame paired with an aluminium double-sided swingarm and a lightweight rear frame structure.

Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm Showa front fork and a preload-adjustable Showa rear shock. Braking performance comes from twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Monobloc M4.32 calipers and a radial master cylinder, while Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres complete the package. On paper, the chassis specifications suggest a motorcycle that should feel sharp, agile and confidence-inspiring.

Technology Has Moved Forward

The 2026 Monster receives a new five-inch TFT display that is 16 per cent larger than before. The screen offers fresh graphics and two display themes: Road and Road Pro.

The electronic suite includes:

Four Riding Modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet

Four Power Modes

Cornering ABS

Traction Control

Wheelie Control

Engine Brake Control

Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control and Ducati Power Launch are available as optional accessories rather than standard equipment.

2026 Ducati Monster: What's Good?

Excellent New V2 Engine: The new 890cc motor appears to strike an ideal balance between performance and everyday usability. The broad torque spread should make it rewarding across a wide range of riding conditions.

Low Weight: At just 175 kg without fuel, the Monster remains faithful to the lightweight ethos that made the model famous.

Comprehensive Electronics Package: The rider aids are extensive without becoming intimidating, allowing riders to develop confidence while maintaining a safety net.

Improved Accessibility: Seat height stands at 815 mm, while Ducati has reduced the inner-leg curve by 18 mm, making the motorcycle easier to manage at a standstill. A low seat and suspension kit can reduce seat height to 775 mm.

It Still Feels Like a Monster: Perhaps the biggest achievement is that despite all the updates, it still looks and feels connected to the motorcycle that launched the segment more than 30 years ago.

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2026 Ducati Monster: What Could Be Better?

First, premium features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control and launch control remain optional accessories rather than standard equipment. Second, some traditional Ducati enthusiasts may still miss the exposed trellis-frame aesthetic that defined earlier Monsters. While the motorcycle has evolved, some of that visual drama has inevitably been lost. Finally, Ducati's extensive accessories catalogue may prove tempting, potentially increasing ownership costs beyond the base purchase price.

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Who Should Buy The 2026 Ducati Monster?

The new Monster is ideal for experienced riders seeking a premium naked motorcycle that blends performance, technology and everyday practicality. It also makes sense for riders upgrading from the 500cc to 700cc category who want something more sophisticated without entering litre-class superbike territory. Most importantly, this is a motorcycle for riders who value character. There may be faster motorcycles and more practical motorcycles, but few have influenced motorcycling culture quite like the Monster.

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2026 Ducati Monster: Verdict

The 2026 Ducati Monster does not attempt to reinvent an icon. Instead, it refines a proven formula with more power, lighter weight, improved ergonomics and smarter electronics. The Monster created the sport-naked category. More than 30 years later, it remains one of its most convincing representatives.