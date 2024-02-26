This MFW 2024 Runway Featuring Trash Being Tossed At Models Is Going Viral; Here's Why

This MFW Runway Featuring Trash Being Tossed At The Models Is Going Viral

The inspiring power of creativity has no limits and AVAVAV's Beate Karlsson is making a serious case for the same. The designer is known for creating viral runways and her shows have always been the talk of the fashion season. Once again, the designer had an unconventional, bizarre take on the conventional catwalk. At Milan Fashion Week 2024, AVAVAV's collection and show were inspired by online trolling and hate towards the brand's fashion. In the show, literal trash was used as a metaphor for online hate. The dramatic runway was a "trashy" showcase as garbage was being tossed at models. Emphasizing the concept, hate comments from the brand's social media page were played on the runway while models kept walking. The official page of Milan Fashion Week posted pictures from the show and wrote, "The show performance included rubbish thrown at the models as a metaphor for the rejection and hatred on social media."

While the viral runway grabbed all the attention, the collection too was the highlight. Monochrome silhouettes, cutouts, sheer styles and more comprised the collection. Amidst the chaos, we got glimpses of the collection. One of the looks consisted of an all-red style that came with a baggy pattern and cutout pattern on the sleeves. Next was a sheer white dress that was part of the collection. The simple silhouette and bodycon pattern of the dress made a solid case.

This is not the first time the designer created a buzz with her viral runway. Previously, in September, Avavav showcased a Summer/Spring 2024 collection with a concept based on 'No time to design, no time to explain'. The show began with models rushing to the runway half-ready and struggling to complete their runway look.

