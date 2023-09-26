MFW 2023: Fashion Shows Can Be Unconventional, But This One Is Much More

Avavav fashion show at Milan Fashion Week was fashion forward in a unique way.

Avavav's collection for Summer/Spring 2024 was presented at the Milan Fashion Week by the fashion label's creative director Beate Karlsson on 24 September 2023. The runway show had a different approach to a usual fashion show as the models were seen running and rushing on the ramp. It was definitely different from the usual slow ramp walks. The concept of the show was based on 'No time to design, no time to explain'. Emphasizing the concept, the runway models were being rushed onto the runway, half-ready, barely clothed, and struggling and hassling to complete their runway look.

The show began with a backstage member adjusting the name "Avavav" on the wall. The first model literally ran on the ramp in a black jacket with oversized black boots. The next came in a floral belle-sleeved top and tangerine pants adjusting her outfit, carrying a baguette. She was followed by a male model who had a shirt on saying, "Add Back." As he turned, we saw the back was missing. He was followed by a topless model who covered her body with her hands, a model who hurried barefoot, and another who was followed by a hairdresser doing the hair. The concepts of hustle and hurry were explained throughout the presentation. There were some models who walked half-dressed, while some others walked barefoot, while another one walked with boxes worn as an outfit. The comments received on the fashion show read, "Completely obsessed with this. Amazing work." Someone else said, "The fashion system sometimes is so serious now this show is more playful. Thank you" Some other fan wrote, "Watching over and over"

The fashion house initially made an announcement via an Instagram post wherein they had mentioned the concept on a small note.

It was indeed a concept well explained with the Avavav show.

