Sonam Kapoor At MFW 2023: Elegant Yet Risque In A Black Silk Gown With A Plunging Neckline For Hugo Boss

Sonam Kapoor was statement-making in a Hugo Boss gown for Milan Fashion Week

There is no doubt that Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. The actress turns heads with her sensation-style game, every time she steps out. It's no wonder then that the same happened at Milan Fashion Week. Sonam was in the Italian city to represent Hugo Boss at their show for their Fall/Winter collection at the event. Sonam, dressed head-to-toe in Boss, broke the mercury metre in a black gown with a plunging neckline. Serving a moment for risqué fashion, Sonam Kapoor's black silk gown featured a plunging cowl neckline. A satin ribbon was draped around her neck like a scarf. The ensemble had full-length sleeves with button cuffs, a floor-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. To accessorise her elegant yet risqué diva look, Sonam wore heels, dainty earrings, and a statement ring. She also carried a box clutch along. Her eye glam included shimmery black eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and on-fleek brows. Sonam opted for blushed cheeks, a heavy dab of highlighter, contouring, and a blush pink lip shade. A centre-parted bun with crown braids rounded off her glamorous look.

Also Read: Rhea's Pick For Sister Sonam Kapoor Turns Heads At The Burberry Show For LFW 2023

Before this, Sonam Kapoor made a fashionable appearance at the Burberry London Fashion Week Spring 2024 show. She slipped into a chequered bodycon dress, layered with an effortlessly stylish trench coat. A pair of matching chequered stockings complemented the ensemble. The fashion maven opted for calf-length black leather boots, statement earrings and ear cuffs for accessories. Sonam's blue feathered bag added a perfect pop of colour and vibrancy to her OOTD. Her subtle glam included delicately blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, and nude lips.

If a little Red Riding Hood stepped into the fashion world, she would dress up like Sonam Kapoor. For a photoshoot, she opted for a white off-shoulder top, from the clothing brand Khaite, and a vibrant red skirt (from Maison Alaia). That waist belt and black boots added a retro edge to her look. Sonam sided with dewy makeup and kept the accessories minimal with golden hoops and a black choker necklace. Her voluminous tresses were left open and styled in soft curls.

We wonder how Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe is always up to date with the best of fashion. Her sister, celebrity stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor is certainly one big factor.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Is Back, "Painting The Town Red" In An Off-Shoulder Top And Flared Skirt