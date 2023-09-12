Sonam Kapoor Is Back, 'Painting The Town Red' In An Off-Shoulder Top And Flared Skirt

Sonam Kapoor is a retro fashion dream in her skirt and top

Known to be one of Bollywood's foremost fashionistas, Sonam Kapoor knows how to keep her fans amazed, each time she makes a public appearance. She may have been off the radar for a while but now, she's back. This time, for a photo shoot, the actress picked a white off-shoulder top from the clothing brand Khaite and a bright red flared skirt from Maison Alai. Sonam's broad waist belt and black boots added a retro edge to her style. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, the actress opted for minimal dewy makeup with a dash of kohl on her eyes, structured contours, and nude lip colour. For accessories, she kept it minimal with golden hoop earrings and a black choker necklace.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Floral Saree And Trench Blooms Like A Summer Day In London

Sonam recently wore a white midi dress from Lanvin that featured a playful ruffled design at the hemline adding an oomph factor to Sonam's look. The outfit even had a plunging neckline and a chic tie-knot detail, at the bustline with a gorgeous cape. Sonam's low bun and minimal makeup added elegance to her effortless dressing and style.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Was "A Girl In A Red Dress" To Celebrate Her First Birthday As Vayu's Mom

Sonam Kapoor's pick as she attended the Paris Couture week for Dior was a gorgeous muted midi dress from the designer label Dior. The strappy outfit had a fitted bodice with a gorgeous flare and the actress completed her chic look with a full-sleeved trench coat. In contrast to her neutral-toned outfit, she accessorized the look with a pair of black shoes, a mini bag, and a stylish barrette hat. Her minimal glam makeup included well-defined eyes, ample mascara, highlighted cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista with a stellar wardrobe and endless charm.

Also Read: At Age 1, Vayu Ahuja Is Already A Sneakerhead Like His Dad With These ₹42K Kicks