Rhea's Pick For Sister Sonam Kapoor Turns Heads At The Burberry Show For LFW 2023

When it comes to the art of dressing and impressing, it is safe to say that Sonam Kapoor reigns as a true fashion maven and her stylist sister has a lot to do with her astute fashion sense. Sonam has been known to refer to her sister as a muse for styling and for her films in the past and that truth still holds. For her very classy appearance at the much anticipated Burberry London Fashion Week Spring 2024 show, the star's sister came to her rescue yet again and picked her stunning ensemble. A chic chequered bodycon dress, matching stockings, and an effortlessly stylish trench coat as the outer layer. Sonam's Burberry dress featured a raised collar accentuated with a sleek zipper design, while her trench coat exuded elegance with its lapel collar, classic black buttons, and full-sleeved charm. For the perfect finishing touches, this fashionista opted for calf-length black leather boots, statement earrings and ear cuffs. Where's the colour you ask? Look for a blue feathered bag that added a splash of vibrancy to her OOTD. As for her makeup, it was a masterclass in subtlety, with nude lips, delicately blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, and flawlessly contoured features. Her straight hair neatly parted down the middle, put the finishing touch on her utterly gorgeous look.

Sonam Kapoor's fashion game has always had a soft spot for jackets and trench coats, and her past fashion appearances are a testament to that. Just a few days ago, she effortlessly rocked the denim-on-denim trend, wearing wide-legged denim pants and pairing them with a lapel-collared denim jacket. The casually unbuttoned jacket gave us a glimpse of her black bralette. To elevate her look, Sonam adorned herself with a layered necklace, statement rings, an evil-eye bracelet, and pearl hoops. Adding a touch of comfort, she opted for ankle-top sneakers while completing her stylish ensemble.

During the Wimbledon 2023 finals, Sonam Kapoor sported a similar chequered pattern outfit from the same brand. She paired her trench coat with matching stockings, reminiscent of her recent look. However, in this look, Sonam chose to complete her outfit with black heels and carried a coordinating black handbag, adding a touch of classic elegance to her appearance.

At Paris Couture Week for Dior, Sonam Kapoor chose an elegant beige Dior ensemble. The outfit included a stylish dress paired with a matching trench coat. To complement her look, she opted for all-black accessories, including shoes, a beret hat, and a mini bag.

With style as her superpower, Sonam Kapoor steals the spotlight at every event.

