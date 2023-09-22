MFW 2023: Alia Bhatt Adds Colour To Casual Glam In A Neon Green T-Shirt And Flared Denim At The Gucci Show

Milan Fashion Week 2023: Alia Bhatt's casual glam is served right

Fashion is currently dominating the streets of Milan. Soon after London, the style scene in Milan looks chic and is only about to get better. With Italian luxury houses bringing the best runway representation, we cannot imagine the vision of fashion that is yet to come. Spotting A-listers in front rows is a given at fashion shows and Alia Bhatt's appearance at the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show was definitely not an unexpected one. Among celebrities in attendance like Kendall Jenner, Ryan Gosling and more, Alia too brought her style game to the front row. Her fashion route is often in keeping with her penchant for minimal aesthetics and once again, she delivered outfit inspiration. The Heart Of Stone actress had her vision of a casual pop of colour wrapped in an embellished neon t-shirt that resonated with Gucci's Spring-Summer collection. She balanced out the glam with a pair of flared denims and pieces from the new high-shine Gucci jewellery range. Alia came, served and made a mark.

Also Read: Gucci Cruise Show 2024: Alia Bhatt Goes The Little Black Dress Route With Cutouts For Her First Public Appearance As Brand Ambassador

This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt served a ground-breaking fashion moment. Her trajectory has been proof of her phenomenal choices. After becoming the brand ambassador for Italian luxury house Gucci, Alia's first appearance was at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023 in South Korea and indeed, it was all things chic and glam. The actress was in attendance with notable global names Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and more. Her look exuded a school girl gone glam vibe in a high-octane LBD. Her polka-dotted cutouts with a silver lining were an ultimate stand-out and her Gucci transparent bag was the most unique addition to her look.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Pairs Exaggerated Winged Eyes With Rosy Cheeks And Tinted Lips For Gucci Cruise 2024

At the show, monochromes and signature Gucci prints were the highlights of every silhouette portrayed on the runway. For his first show as creative director, Sabato De Sarno played strongly with the monochrome colour palette, bringing phenomenal pairings to the runway with a touch of bling. A fresh-faced Gucci era indeed!