Milan Fashion Week 2023: Gigi Hadid, Claudia Schiffer Sashay Down The Ramp In Versace Style

Gigi Hadid and Claudia Schiffer made breathtaking entries in slinky Versace ensembles.

All eyes in the world of international fashion are presently on Milan Fashion Week 2023. Iconic brands such as Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, Versace, and Fendi have been displaying their exquisite spring 2024 collections at the star-studded events. Supermodels have been sashaying down the ramps, turning heads in the luxury designer wear. Among the hoard of fashion brands, Donatella Versace's collections deserve a special mention. Versace rightfully tapped into the Barbie energy bringing both girly and sophisticated fashion into one. Friday's Versace runway show witnessed the walk-of-grace by many acclaimed supermodels but it was Gigi Hadid and Claudia Schiffer, who stole the show.

Gigi Hadid radiated sunshine in a zingy lemon-yellow Versace dress. The attire had a plunging neckline with strappy sleeves. The free-flowy svelte, having oodles of shimmer came with a thigh-high slit. Slipping into a pair of glittery silver sandals, the supermodel walked down the ramp exuding confidence. She opted for subtle and dewy makeup, consisting of a nude shade of lipstick and fluttery eyelashes. Gigi swept her blonde hair into a half-up, half-down ponytail, tying her tresses with a stone-encrusted bow. She rounded off her elegant avatar with statement rings and earrings. So what was the designer's take? In a caption on her post about the show, Donatella Versace said, "Fresh and graphic. This is a Versace summer with color and shine, tailoring and soft draping. I love the contrast between boxy suits and the transparency of an evening dress; matte sorbet tweeds and shiny metal mesh. The craftsmanship lessons of the Atelier are applied to achieve something super refined. This collection is joyful and sharp. The Versace woman is free and vibrant."

Claudia Schiffer — the iconic 90s German supermodel – returned to the runway and how. At 53, Caludia seemed to be ageing like fine wine. She made quite the impression in a floor-length green and silver checkerboard dress. The slinky, body-hugging attire came with noodle straps and a metallic finish. Embellished with crystal beads and a crisscross-fashioned, mint-green lacework, accentuated her torso. The blonde beauty finished off with subtle makeup, sporting baby pink lipstick, coupled with a hint of blush-tinted cheeks. She put on a pair of silver metallic pointed heels, with a bow attached at the base. Donatella and Claudia go back a long way. She captioned her post about the Claudia's comeback moment with "@claudiaschiffer, you are a Versace Icon through and through- an incredible entrepreneur, mother and my favourite other blonde. Welcome back to the Versace runway- I love you dearly!" Clearly a match made in fashion heaven.

Other models who made quite the impression at Versace's Spring 2024 were Kendall Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Natalia Bryant, Iris Law, and Precious Lee. Hollywood celebrities like Sharon Stone, Quinta Brunson, Olivia Palermo, and Demi Moore were also a key part of the Milan Fashion Week 2023. Bollywood's trendsetter Sonam Kapoor represented Hugo Boss at the event and Alia Bhatt was there representing Gucci.