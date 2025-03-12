"We Have Each Other's Backs": Gigi Hadid Opens Up On Co-Parenting Daughter Khai Together With Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship goes way back in time. The duo shared an amazing romantic bond as they dated each other for about six years before parting ways in 2021. After years of separation, Gigi has now finally talked about her bond with her former boyfriend Zayn and how they both manage to co-parent their daughter Khai.

For the cover story of Vogue, the model got candid about her relationship with singer and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple dated for about six years and also had a daughter, Khai, who was born back in September 2020. Gigi stated, "Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," the model told the publication, noting that she and Zayn plan everything around the weeks they respectively have their daughter. "That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs."

Gigi went on to say that she and Zayn both approach their co-parenting relationship with "love and a feeling of camaraderie". Gigi also opened up about her breakup with Zayn and all the speculations that circulated years ago. "There is the hard part of the world knowing this much and thinking they know everything," Gigi told Vogue. "At the end of the day, we are not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but also with what we have been through together."

