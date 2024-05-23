Bella Hadid Shimmers Through Cannes 2024 In A Backless Bejewelled Dsquared Dress From 2006

Bella Shimmers Through Cannes 2024, Now In A Backless 2006 Dsquared Dress

American supermodel Bella Hadid has left the internet buzzing with her appearances at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. While we were just getting over the sheer Saint Laurent number that she wore at the screening of The Apprentice, Bella has opted for another sleek number for her latest appearance. This time she chose a backless number by Dsquared. The slinky cocktail dress is from the label's fall 2006 collection. The outfit included a bustier with gathered detailing. With studded straps and a plunging V-neckline, the outfit featured a flowy asymmetrical hem. Bella teamed her cocktail dress with a gleaming Chopard necklace and a pair of matching pearl drop earrings. A side-parted sleek low bun brought all the focus to Bella's perfectly contoured face. Her flawless dewy base received a flush of colour through generously blushed cheekbones and pink glossy lips.

Before this, Bella Hadid slipped into a figure-hugging halter-neck dress by Gucci. With a plunging V-neckline till her midriff region, the ensemble was adorned with braided detailing. Yet again she teamed the outfit with a multi-layered Chopard necklace. She sealed the look with gleaming diamond earrings and a few rings. The side-parted sleek high bun brought all the focus to her face. Her cat-eye glam with blushed cheeks and tinted pink lips made Bella look stunning.

For the screening of the film The Apprentice, Bella Hadid turned muse to Saint Laurent. The model stepped out in a brown sheer halter dress from the fall 2024 collection. The figure grazing halter neck number had a ruched tulle bustier. Bella chose to ditch the bra for the form-fitted silhouette. The dress had a sheer pencil skirt-like fitting, highlighting subtle gathered detailing on the front. For accessories, she once again opted for exquisite Chopard jewellery in the form of oversized drop earrings and a few delicate rings. Her glam was all about matching the brown shades of the ensemble, making her opt for neutrals. Bella went with a matte base, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes and brown glossy lips.

Needless to say, Bella Hadid's red carpet appearances often have us taking notes.

