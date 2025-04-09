Gigi Hadid Hops On The Boyfriend Blush Trend And Teams It With A Nude Lip

American super model and television personality, Gigi Hadid made sure to ace her face card as she dished out her latest beauty look. The 29-year-old celebrity looked like a total diva as she dolled up in a boyfriend blush laden look teamed with a nude lip colour.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/gigihadid

Gigi Hadid made sure to hop on to the boyfriend blush bandwagon as she served up her latest beauty look. The mother-of-one adopted this beauty trend like it is her long-lost friend.

But first let us figure what is the boyfriend blush trend after all. It is a method of adding blush to one's face that focuses on the apples of the cheeks and involves blending the pigment downwards that creates a youthful sun-kissed glow.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta added the perfect strokes of glam to Gigi gorgeous face for this look. It featured her beaming and well moisturized skin, feathered and face framing brows, a light wash of rose hued eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy eyelashes look, a flesh hued lip achieved with a nude lip liner and a lip colour. But the star of the show was Gigi's boyfriend blush look featuring a wash of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her an overall youthful look.

Gigi Hadid and her pretty, perfect and pink boyfriend blush get a glam green flag.

