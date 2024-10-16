Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Scorched The Victoria's Secret 2024 Runway In Fiery Red Lace Ensembles

The Victoria's Secret 2024 fashion show has returned in an explosion of glitz and glamour after a hiatus of 6 years. But that was not the only reason for its celebration. In a brand-new avatar, it was its most inclusive edition yet; marked by a supermodel sister moment like never seen before. Amidst the many stunning models walking the pink runway at the Victoria's Secret 2024 fashion show, it was none other than Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid who turned heads all the way around. While their first walks on the ramp were in the brand's signature pink looks, it was their next turns in ravishing red that grabbed attention.

Gigi Hadid was pictured in a red lace sheer panelled bodysuit with high incut leg cutouts, narrow straps and a lace-up detail over the torso. It was accompanied by a flouncy red stole draped around her waist and completed with silver tie-up heels that had pink wings detailed around the shins. Her short blonde hair was styled outward in a bob and she added in hoop earrings with luminescent makeup.

Bella Hadid was more sensually dressed in a crimson red lace-trimmed bra with matching string bottom wear, worn high on her waist. Red sparkling heels matched her lingerie and an ombre-toned ruched stole enveloped her as she walked down the ramp. Like her sister, Bella too wore her brunette locks in a bob hairstyle and finished her look with highlighter-heavy makeup.

When Bella and Gigi finally walked the runway by each other's side, it set sparks flying and the ravishing looks on the Victoria's Secret 2024 catwalk were hardly the only reason why.

