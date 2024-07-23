Blake Lively And Gigi Hadid Looked Superhero Chic In Red And Yellow For Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Premiere

Blake And Gigi Looked Superhero Chic For Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

The soon-to-be released Deadpool & Wolverine movie has been making headlines; whether it has been for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's delightful chemistry or their much-awaited superhero pairing on the silver screen. It's also the red carpet premiere of the movie that found its way to the front page and this time, it had absolutely nothing to do with the action heroes. It was Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid who did that instead. Ryan's wife and Hollywood actress Blake and supermodel Gigi are besties who often spend their days off camera together. This time, they decided to make their way to the movie premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and raise the roof of the fashion quotient while they were at it.

Blake and Gigi didn't take the event lightly, though. To attend the A-list function in New York, the pals showed up in statement looks which channeled the colour palettes of the superheroes. Blake chose Deadpool, who has become synonymous with Ryan. Wearing his shade of burgundy, the actress donned an off-shoulder bodysuit with pantaboots and gloves seamlessly part of the look and floral embroidery on top. She accessorised with a purse, a bracelet and triangular earrings, visible with her blonde tresses pulled into a ponytail.

Gigi was clearly inspired by Wolverine, who has been played by Hugh Jackman since the character's first theatrical appearance. The model wore a mustard-toned Miu Miu scarf-style strapless blouse and matching low-waist skirt with a broad belt across. She paired it with black pointed heels and a matching purse as well as a melange of chunky jewellery pieces, from layered necklaces to broad bangles. Her hair was styled in a quiff on top of her head.

These two made sure that these superheroes could look almost as good as supermodels.

