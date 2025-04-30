Blake Lively Turns Heads In A Rahul Mishra Creation At New York City Premiere Of Another Simple Favor

Blake Lively was recently spotted, wearing Rahul Mishra couture. On Wednesday, the actress was seen in the designer outfit while promoting her upcoming film Another Simple Favor.

For the outing, Blake Lively emanated an edgy charm in an all-black ensemble. She plucked out a hand-embroidered 3D pencil skirt from the shelves of Rahul Mishra's Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot.

The high-waist number featured floral appliqué work and intricate tulle designs. Sparkling stone-encrusted embellishments gave her outfit an edge. Adding to the boldness was the structured sides and risque back slit that Blake Lively carried with utmost grace. The actress paired the stunning skirt with a black crop top. The sleeveless silhouette had a scooped neckline. It was basic yet effortlessly trendy.

For jewellery, Blake Lively had gold in mind. She wore delicate stacked bracelets, matching rings and double-chain earrings- a perfect blend of minimalism and luxe.

The actress took the minimal route for her makeup. She went with a soft base, coupled with subtly rosy cheeks and soft pink lips. Muted smokey eyes comprising an interplay of kohl and eyeliner added depth to her eyes. Blake's faux lashes were curled with delicate strokes of mascara.

Offering the final touch of chic brilliance were her wavy, open blonde hair. And how can we miss those spiked Louboutin shoes, emanating a fierce vibe?

Blake Lively has made us believe that black is the colour of all seasons.

Previously, the actress dished out corpcore aesthetics in a two-piece suit. A fitted, full-sleeved Chanel top did all the talking. Crafted out of sheer fabric, the ensemble came with lace-adorned floral accents. A sweetheart neckline added to the daring appeal. Blake teamed up the top with a pair of black flared trousers- ready to hit a boardroom meeting like a boss.

We have fallen in love with Blake Lively's wardrobe collection!