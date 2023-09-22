Amy Jackson's Version Of LBD Glam Includes A Daring Thigh-High Slit At Milan Fashion Week 2023

MFW 2023: Amy Jackson looks stunning in her riveting LBD in Milan

Fashion has officially reached its main destination. Hot off the runway from London, fashion week is now making waves in Milan. With multiple designers putting on a show, we cannot wait to unfold what's next for us in the row. At global events like these, celebrity fashion is a thing. Star power has often been a major attraction for the onlookers. Recently, Amy Jackson made her latest entry to the front row fashion look book as she turned up the heat at the Roberto Cavalli show in Milan. Bringing bold and unapologetic style to the ramp, it was quite a display of all things fiery.

Amy Jackson came, served and left us all dumbstruck with her fashion sensibilities. With her sublime yet ever-so-stunning choices, Amy has always radiated a wow factor with everything that she adorns. This time at the Roberto Cavalli show, it was no different when Amy rebooted the LBD moment for all fashion fanatics. In a daring, thigh-high slit black silhouette, Amy once again reinvented her style in the most oomph-amping way. The flowy texture of the gown came with a beautiful structure complemented fabulously with a plunging neckline.

That's not all. A closer look at her and a beauty enthusiast will notice her refined, neutral approach to makeup. She let her gown be the highlight with a balanced-out makeup look. Her well-contoured cheeks were a total stand out and her choice of well-set bun added symmetry to her attire.

Amy Jackson at Milan Fashion Week is a style vision that few will be able to forget easily.