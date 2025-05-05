Tamannaah Bhatias Looks Ethereal In A Rose-Printed Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia just dropped a major fashion moment and we are here for it!

The Stree 2 actress painted our feeds red in a stunning floral dress from the shelves of none other than Roberto Cavalli's Resort 2025 collection. Kudos to the stylists Leepakshi Ellawadi and Arpita Advani.

Be it the halter neckline or tie-knot detailing at the back, the dress ticked all the boxes. This flattering fitted bodice that flows into a breezy skirt is perfect to beat the workday blues. After all, it was stylish, elegant and a little edgy- everything you want in a perfect outfit.

To complete her luxe look, Tamannaah Bhatia carried a sleek black Medium Roar Bag by Roberto Cavalli. The bag featured the brand's statement gold tiger-shaped handles. The actress added a few extra inches to her already impressive stature with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels.

With the help of the right accessories, Tamannaah Bhatia added drama to her look. She rocked a stack of gold and diamond bracelets, a chic watch and multiple rings. Her diamond stud earrings tied the whole jewellery game together without going overboard.

Makeup artist Sonam Chandna Sagar made sure Tamannaah Bhatia matched the vibe. Rosy pink lips, softly blushed cheeks, and a glowy highlighter brought out her natural charm. Smokey eyes, thick lashes and perfect brows brought the glam full circle.

And can we talk about the hair? Stylist Pompy Hans gave Tamannaah a relaxed, messy hairdo with open tresses flowing in the breeze, effortless and magical.

Tamannaah's look was all about confidence, beauty and high fashion- and we are obsessed.