Tamannaah Bhatia Keeps It Street Chic In A Black Tee And Blue Baggy Jeans

Tamannaah Bhatia have proven yet again that she is the queen of all things chic and stylish. The Odela 2 actress looked like a million bucks as she stepped out and about in the streets in Mumbai wearing a very street cred appropriate OOTD.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Dresses Up In The Colour Of Shakti For Odela 2 Tour

Tamannaah Bhatia knows how it keep it stylish with minimal effort and she displayed all her skills during a recent outing that was caught on paparazzi cameras. The 35-year-old actress was seen stepping out of her car wearing a full sleeves fitted black t-shirt that featured a boat neck design that she teamed with a high waist baggy fit blue jeans that added both comfort and chicness to the look.

Tamannaah accessorised the look with a pair of patent leather red open-toe kitten heels and a matching crimson patent leather coin purse style crossbody sling bag. But that wasn't all, her fibre frame laden dark sunglasses helped her cancel out all the bad vibes and sun rays.

Tamannaah Bhatia went for a no makeup look with nothing but her fresh skin and a transparent lip gloss added to her pout. She styled her tresses in a sleek low bun with a centre-parting that gave her a clean and sleek look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a classic and casual fashion girl in her black tee and blue denims.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Blushed Desi Glam Works Like A Charm With Her Waterfall Waves