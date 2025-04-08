Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia Adds A Gajra To Her Pure Silk Saree For A Desi Day Out

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a diva in a traditional South Indian saree

Read Time: 2 mins
Tamannaah Bhatia Adds A <i>Gajra</i> To Her Pure Silk Saree For A Desi Day Out

Tamannaah Bhatia always brings royal vibes wherever she goes, no matter the occasion. From red carpet events to movie promotions, the star effortlessly aces every ensemble with utmost perfection. Recently, the star stepped out for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Odela 2, looking beautiful in a traditional South Indian silk saree and looking gorgeous as ever.

The star opted for a red, golden and light grey coloured saree. The star chose not to pleat the dupatta and let it flow on her arms. Tamannaah went traditional with the blouse and opted for a half-sleeves style in red. The golden design all over the saree and the blouse added more charm to her look. Letting her outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings and looked beautiful as ever. For the makeup, Tamannaah opted for subtle makeup with a subtle base, a decent amount of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, nude lids and light pink lips.

The star styled her hair by opting for a sleek hairdo that was nicely adorned with a gajra.

