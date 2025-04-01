Tamannaah Bhatia's Sun-Kissed Video Is Complete With Her Natural Glam

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to ace an everyday ready makeup game while she made her way to her next shoot. The 35-year-old actress looked like a total diva that she is wearing a super casual outfit featuring a button-down t-shirt, a Nike cap, her heart shaped emerald necklace layered with her namesake, T gold necklace and she adorned a pair of dainty gold mini hoops with diamond danglers in her ears. But what stood out to us was her beauty game that scored a high on the glam scale.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a million bucks in her latest sun lit selfie video that she captured while she is in her car. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar star dazzled in her fresh complexion that she teamed with full and fluffy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, and a flesh pink hued lip balm to add colour to her pretty face.
Tamannaah's tresses matched steps with her beauty avatar of the day being styled into a windswept shoulder length open waves look. She accessorized it with a grey hued Nike baseball cap that was the perfect crowning glory to her look.
Tamannaah Bhatia's sun-kissed selfie video won with her super natural beauty game.
