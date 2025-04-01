Tamannaah Bhatia's Sun-Kissed Video Is Complete With Her Natural Glam

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to ace an everyday ready makeup game while she made her way to her next shoot. The 35-year-old actress looked like a total diva that she is wearing a super casual outfit featuring a button-down t-shirt, a Nike cap, her heart shaped emerald necklace layered with her namesake, T gold necklace and she adorned a pair of dainty gold mini hoops with diamond danglers in her ears. But what stood out to us was her beauty game that scored a high on the glam scale.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles In A Bejewelled Corset Look By Falguni Shane Peacock Outfit At The Lakme Fashion Week