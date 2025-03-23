Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Ethereally Ethnic Chic In A Beautiful Pink Floral <i>Saree</i>

Tamannaah Bhatia's saree-torial game only keeps getting better.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress served yet another saree moment in a beautiful pink floral number that seems perfect for summer.

She ditched high shine dressing to make a case for seasonal picks in a striking floral drape. From its colours to versatility, Tamannaah's look is proof that why you too need a floral saree in your summer wardrobe. From the shelves of Torani, this beautiful ethnic offering featured a stunning shade of pink from the palette. Featuring contrasting floral prints all over it, the drape seemed a perfect alternative for summer weddings.

It also came with sleek yet statement-making borders that added to the look. She opted for a minimal approach with her delicate pearl jewels. Two-layered pearl choker and sleek studs were perfect to complete her look. For makeup, Tamannaah turned to minimal dewy glam that consisted of rosy cheeks, glossy lips and wispy lashes. Open waves were a fitting choice to complete her ethnic style like a pro.

