Even Bikers Need To Go To Office, So Tamannaah Throws A Biker Jacket On A Burgundy Suit

Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to make heads turn as she graced the Grazia Fashion Awards 2025 red carpet event in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 20, 2025. The 35-year-old actress showed that she sure knows how to ace her sartorial game along with her evergreen face card that always scores gold.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Berry Tinted Lips And Messy Hair Ace Everyday Glam

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a million bucks as she layered a biker girl meets corporate chic ensemble with a sheer olive hued chiffon shirt that she topped off with a burgundy single breasted blazer and a pair of matching straight trousers. She added the quintessential biker chic oversized rugged leather bomber jacket on top of her blazer that added the street chic element to her boss lady look.

The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress accessorised the look with a gold coin drop style necklace that added the right amount of sparkle to her look.

Tamannaah's hair for the night was styled into a shoulder length messy voluminous salon style blow out. Her glam matched steps with her tresses game featuring her fresh skin, feathered brows, a wash of rose gold shadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a peach blush swept across her cheeks, and a strawberry pink hued bitten ombre layered with a clear gloss to add the right amount of shine to her glam for the night.

Tamannaah Bhatia's biker girl meets corporate core look was the stuff of our sartorial dreams.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Dolls Up In A Peachy-Nude Ethnic Glam And Gajra Adorned Sleek Bun