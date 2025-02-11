Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Street Style Chic In A Not-So-Little Black Dress And White Kicks

Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to step out in style in the city donning the quintessential black dress

Read Time: 2 mins
Tamannaah Bhatia knows hows how to ace an everyday chic look in a black dress

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like the star that she is as she recently stepped out in the Bay for a makeover at the salon. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress opted for a spring ready black midi dress that made her look simply pretty and perfect.

Tamannaah Bhatia's day out in the city had her dressed in a not-so-little black dress made out of a cotton fabric. The everyday chic ensemble featured puffed-up short sleeves with slit details, an A-line fit with a midi length and a collared V-neckline, along with a dart to give her a snug fit around the chest that flowed into a voluminous straight flare.

Tamannaah accessorised her look with a pair of keds style white sneakers sans laces, a pair of Christian Dior cat eye sunglasses with a cherry hued frame and dark lenses along with a D-shaped designer handbag with a gold O-shaped handle.

It looked like Tamannaah had made this appearance fresh out of the shower heading straight for a salon run. Hence, she went for a no-makeup look and wore her layered open tresses slightly wet and air drying while she was on the go.

Tamannaah Bhatia's not-so-little black dress was tailor made for a day out in the city.

