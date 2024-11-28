Tamannaah Bhatia Looked Like A Retro Fashion Marvel In Her Skims x Dolce & Gabbana Black Corset Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia recently stunned like there was no tomorrow when she stepped out wearing an all-black vintage-themed ensemble. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress' closet escapade featured a black corset bodycon number from Kim Kardashian's Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collaboration, which was everything that a glam closet is made of.

Tamannaah Bhatia made jaws drop to the floor when she donned a sculpted black corset dress from the Skims x Dolce & Gabbana line. The 38-year-old actress channelled major Hollywood era movie star energy as she smiled for the cameras wearing the sleeveless dress with a sweetheart plunge neckline, thick straps, a corset-fit along the waistline and beyond. The ankle-length dress that complemented Tamannaah's curves was teamed with a pair of black Christian Louboutin sling-back stilettos.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani added the perfect amount of bling to Tamannaah's OOTD with a pair of clustered studs with encrusted diamonds, and a couple of diamond-embedded gold rings adorning her fingers.

The hair and makeup were a whole mood for this look. Hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale styled Tamannah's locks into a layered salon-style blow-out with a bouffant that was accessorised with a black elasticated hair band that lent the yesteryear diva vibe to the look. Makeup wise, Elton J Fernandez went with the minimal glam for maximum effect look. Tamannaah's skin looked fresh and dewy, which was accentuated with a wash of sparkling champagne eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured cheek bones, a rose toned blush to give her a blushing-from-within look and a freshly bitten cherry tint with a luscious layer of lip oil to seal the deal.

Tamannaah Bhatia wearing the black corset bodycon dress from the Skims X Dolce & Gabbana collection was the closet collaboration of our dreams.

