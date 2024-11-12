Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia Delivered A Stylish Dose Of Denim, Not In Jeans But In A Strapless Dress

It is safe to say that denim has become a celebrity favourite wardrobe wonder. It is hard to imagine a closet without chic denim silhouettes and so was the case for Tamannaah Bhatia. Recently, at Netflix's Do Patti success bash, the actress strutted like a diva as she looked her stylish best. The actress turned to a classic denim dress to keep it simple yet stunning. Her take on casual dressing came with a glam spin in a strapless denim dress. The corseted details and flared A-line pattern added an extra edge to her look. She paired it with cherry red peep-toes and minimal accessories to keep it chic. Her glossy nude makeup and open hair rounded off her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is not your regular fashion girl. Her penchant for delivering a statement is a given and her Instagram photos are proof enough. Previously, the actress slipped into a striking purple monochrome wonder to make heads turn. The body-grazing silhouette featured a stunning backless pattern that simply elevated her chic style. With a pink-tinted dewy glam and open tresses, Tamannaah kept it simple yet statement-making. If you are in mood to take party dressing inspiration, Tamannaah's style diaries will serve it all.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Tamannaah Bhatia Style, Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion
