Tamannaah Bhatia's Blushed <i>Desi</i> Glam Works Like A Charm With Her Waterfall Waves

Tamannaah Bhatia has proved yet again that she isn't just a superstar actress and a diva with a million fans and followers; but she is also a force to reckon with when it comes to serving her beauty game. The Odela 2 actress stayed true to her repute and served up a winning glam avatar this time around as well, as she stepped to promote her upcoming movie. However, it came with an ethnic beauty edge on this occasion.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Dresses Up In The Colour Of Shakti For Odela 2 Tour

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a million bucks as she dolled up in an ethnic beauty avatar that she paired with a pretty pink salwar kameez clad look. The 35-year-old actress's glam was to die for and featured her flawless complexion, feathered brows that framed her face, a smudged black eyeliner and mascara laden wispy lashes that made her serve the dove-eyed look. What's more, a wash of rose hued blush adorned her cheekbones that looked perfect with a petal pink lip colour to give her the perfect pout. Last but not the least, Tamannaah Bhatia's pink bindi gave the finishing touch her ethnic glam avatar needed.

If Tamannaah's glam game of the day was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? Her hair game of the day featured a centre parted natural waves look that were left loose over her shoulders and became the crowning glory her look needed.

Tamannaah Bhatia's ethnic glam gets a green flag from the beauty Gods.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Sun-Kissed Video Is Complete With Her Natural Glam