Indian Designer Dhruv Kapoor Takes On Milan Fashion Week 2024 To Redefine Sporty Chic With A Message

Milan Fashion Week 2024 has ended on a highly stylish note this week and Dhruv Kapoor's show was one highlight of the fashion gala that we couldn't afford to miss. The chaotic world of fashion has always witnessed the biggest forces of style going the extra mile to give us a moment. Dhruv Kapoor's Fall 2024 menswear collection gave us a new sense of what is in for the year. Showcased during the Milan Fashion Week 2024, his collection exuded a strong message of creating a utopian world where opposites collide with harmony, peace, balance while love triumphs above all. Style with a strong message ruled the runway as he showcased his menswear collection. Jerseys, sweatshirts and denim silhouettes dominated the collection. He presented a seamless amalgamation of utility, couture and sporty chic.

One of the looks from the collection was a chic co-ord that was doused in sequins and had "One World" sprawled over it. The relaxed fit was the most relatable part of the look and the glitz reflected the couture element.

The Delhi-based designer's collection also featured some pieces with effortlessly tailored fits that were reimagined with enhanced structure. The sartorial ambition was done right with this piece from the collection. The pleated blue shirt peaking from beneath the embroidered blazer was a solid ten.

Unique appealing prints remained a constant as he showcased a few pieces with that vision. The model adorned a pastel pleated shirt layered with a printed jacket paired with Bermuda shorts.

Dhruv Kapoor's collection made a strong statement at MFW 2024