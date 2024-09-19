Tamannaah Bhatia Went To Milan Fashion Week 2024 To Slay In Roberto Cavalli's Iconic Style

Tamannaah Bhatia Redefines Mob Wife Aesthetic In A Stunning Roberto Cavalli Look

Tamannaah Bhatia is no stranger to twisting the rules of fashion to bring something truly unique to the table. Whether she is promoting a film or is serving a chic airport look, the actress knows how to hit the right style strings. Of late her looks are earning a solid fashion cred and yet again, she is delivering chic glam straight from the streets of Milan with her latest look as she made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week SS25. The actress brought back the mob wife aesthetic that went viral online in a stunning dramatic OOTD. Styled by celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, the actress slipped into a Roberto Cavalli number to serve fashionistas a run for their money. With brown and white-toned faux leather pants and top, Tamannaah served old money style like a pro. She layered the look with a fur overcoat that looked the best to elevate her style. With bronzed makeup, nude lips and open tresses, her look was just perfect to take Milan by storm.

It is safe to say that Tamannaah Bhatia seems to be fashion's new darling. Previously, she delivered cocktail glam like an absolute pro. Her midnight-sky-inspired Rahul Mishra look was too breathtaking to look away from. She opted for a beautiful strapless gown that was all about glitz and glam. The blue gutter gown was doused in sequins and featured beautiful contrasting floral and bird patterns that of course resonated with Rahul Mishra's signature style. With dewy glam and tinted lips, her style was a solid ten.

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia's style to be a serve every time she makes an appearance