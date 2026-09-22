Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Commands Rs 50,000 Premium Over Honda CB500 - Worth Paying?

If you're shopping for a modern classic motorcycle in the Rs 3.5 lakh range, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has a new option worth considering. The Honda CB500 is a retro-styled motorcycle that doesn't have a direct rival, yet overlaps with several segments in terms of pricing and performance. One of its closest comparisons is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. While both bikes cater to riders seeking a classic roadster experience, they take very different approaches under the skin.

So, should you opt for the Honda CB500 or stretch your budget by an additional Rs 50,000 for the Interceptor 650? Here's a detailed specification comparison to help you make an informed choice before heading to the showroom.

Honda CB500 Vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Price Check

When it comes to pricing, the Honda CB500 undercuts the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by a noticeable margin. The CB500 range starts at Rs 2.75 lakh and tops out at Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 3.38 lakh and Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This means even the most expensive CB500 variant costs less than the entry-level Interceptor 650, with the price gap ranging from around Rs 36,000 to over Rs 90,000 depending on the variants compared.

Honda CB500 Vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Performance Check

The biggest difference between these two motorcycles lies under the skin. The Honda CB500 is powered by a 501-cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 28 hp and 43.3 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

In contrast, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 packs a significantly larger 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, the Interceptor offers stronger performance across the rev range, smoother highway cruising and a more refined twin-cylinder experience.

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While the Honda focuses on ease of use and everyday rideability, the Interceptor 650 appeals to riders seeking greater performance and long-distance touring capability.

Honda CB500 Vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Features Check List

In terms of features and safety, both motorcycles stay true to their retro roots, but the Honda CB500 offers a slightly more modern package. It comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), giving riders the benefit of switchable traction control across all variants, along with Honda RoadSync connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and SMS notifications. The CB500 features an analogue-digital instrument cluster that blends a classic speedometer with a digital display, while dual-channel ABS comes as standard.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, meanwhile, sticks to a more traditional setup with twin-pod analogue dials and a small LCD display for essential ride information. It also gets dual-channel ABS with ByBre brakes, while the 6-speed gearbox is paired with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Overall, the Honda edges ahead on technology and connectivity, whereas the Interceptor 650 focuses on a simpler, more old-school riding experience.

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Several key specifications of the Honda CB500, including its seat height, kerb weight and fuel tank capacity, are yet to be officially disclosed. As a result, a complete like-for-like comparison with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 remains difficult at this stage.

Honda CB500 Vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Verdict

For buyers, the Honda CB500 offers a more affordable route into the modern-classic segment, while the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 justifies its higher price with a larger twin-cylinder engine and stronger performance figures. However, the real verdict on the CB500 will depend on how it performs in real-world riding conditions, given that it is an all-new product in the market. In contrast, Royal Enfield's 650 platform has already proven itself over the years, earning a reputation for reliability and versatility.

That said, the CB500 brings a fresh proposition to the segment and has the potential to emerge as a compelling alternative for buyers considering the Interceptor 650. It is certainly a rivalry worth watching closely.