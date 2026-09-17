Triumph Bonneville 400 To Launch In India Before Diwali

Triumph Motorcycles is set to expand its India line-up with the Bonneville 400, a modern-classic roadster expected to arrive before Diwali 2026. Like the rest of Triumph's small-capacity range, the Bonneville 400 will be locally manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Pune facility, helping the brand target a more traditional buyer while keeping prices competitive.

Design: A Direct Nod To Classic Roadsters

The Bonneville 400 is styled to appeal to customers who currently consider the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and similar retro roadsters. It features an upright riding stance, a flat bench seat, wire-spoke wheels, twin rear shock absorbers and generous chrome detailing elements that closely mirror the larger Bonneville family.

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Based on the spy shots, the front end uses conventional telescopic forks instead of the upside-down units found on the Speed 400, reinforcing a more classic look and feel. A teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular LED headlamp, substantial front and rear mudguards, rounded side panels and a peashooter-style exhaust complete the traditional silhouette.

Test mules have been seen with tubed tyres on wire wheels, a detail that may influence real-world convenience for puncture repairs compared to tubeless alloy-wheel setups.

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Engine And Performance Edge

Mechanically, the Bonneville 400 is expected to use Triumph's 349cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, tuned to around 36.5 bhp and 32 Nm in the relevant 400 models. A six-speed gearbox will be standard. These figures would place the Bonneville 400 well ahead of the Royal Enfield Classic 350's 349 cc air-oil-cooled unit, which produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, and also above the Honda CB350's 348.6 cc air-cooled engine rated at roughly 21 bhp and 29.5 Nm.

Triumph's challenge will be to tune the engine and chassis to deliver a relaxed, torque-rich character at everyday speeds rather than simply offering a high-revving roadster.

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Pricing And Market Positioning

While official pricing has not been announced, expectations place the Bonneville 400's ex-showroom price between Rs 2.3 lakh and Rs 2.6 lakh. This would position it close enough to the Classic 350 and CB350 to be cross-shopped, while sitting slightly below or alongside Triumph's more performance-oriented 400 range.

If Triumph can keep the premium for classic styling modest, the Bonneville 400 could become the first small Triumph that competes with the Classic 350 not just on capacity but also on appearance.

Expanding The 400 Family

The Bonneville 400 will join an already crowded Triumph 400 line-up in India that includes the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400. Each model interprets the same basic platform in a different style.