Prime Minister Modi's Birthday: A Look Back At His Most Viral Car Diplomacy Moments

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76, his distinctive style of "car diplomacy" offers a unique lens on his foreign engagements. Over the years, shared rides in high-security limousines and even a rugged SUV have become memorable symbols of bilateral ties, drawing attention well beyond formal summit agendas. In this article, we take a look at some of the moments that gained significant attention well beyond political circles.

Aurus Senat Ride With Russian President Putin

The most recent example came during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, when PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in Putin's Aurus Senat limousine after their bilateral talks. This marked their fourth joint car ride, following earlier instances at the SCO Summit in China and two other occasions.

Also Read: PM Modi's 76th Birthday: From Range Rover Sentinel To Toyota Fortuner Armoured, A Look At High-Security Car Convoy

The Aurus Senat is a full-size, armoured luxury limousine developed under Russia's "Kortezh" project by Aurus Motors, a joint venture involving the state research institute NAMI, Sollers JSC and the UAE's Tawazun Holding. Introduced in 2018, it serves as Putin's official state car and draws design inspiration from the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Imagined As An Extreme Overlanding Machine: Watch

Technically, the Senat is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine producing around 598 hp and 880 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The limousine measures over 5.6 metres in length and weighs more than 3.5 tonnes, with extensive ballistic and blast protection, run-flat tyres and advanced safety systems.

Hongqi L5: A Chinese State Limousine In Tianjin

During a 2025 visit to China, PM Modi was chauffeured in a Hongqi L5 upon arrival in Tianjin, a gesture that underscored the importance Beijing attached to the trip. The Hongqi L5 is a flagship "Made in China" luxury sedan, often used for top dignitaries and symbolic state occasions.

Also Read: Tesla Autonomous Driving Navigates Hill Traffic; User Says 'Real-World AI': Video

The Hongqi L5 is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing over 400 hp. At more than 5.5 metres long and weighing over three tonnes, the L5 combines classic, formal styling with modern luxury and security features, making it a rolling emblem of Chinese automotive pride.

Toyota Fortuner: An Unconventional Choice At Palam Airport

In December 2025, when President Putin arrived in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, PM Modi broke protocol by receiving him at Palam Airport and travelling with him to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the same vehicle. Instead of a typical luxury limousine, the two leaders used a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 MT, part of a modern VIP transport fleet deployed by security agencies.

The Fortuner in question, registered in April 2024 and compliant with BS-VI norms, is a rugged, body-on-frame SUV known for its durability. While exact specifications of the VIP-spec vehicle are not fully disclosed, the standard Fortuner Sigma 4 MT is equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, manual transmission, and a suite of safety features, reflecting a more informal, practical side of India's car diplomacy.