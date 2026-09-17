PM Modi Birthday: Seva Sakalp Bike Yatra From Varanasi to Vadnagar Led By Hero Splendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday is being marked with a series of events across the country, including the launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra', a nationwide motorcycle rally commemorating his 25 years in public life. Ahead of the yatra, videos circulating on social media show hundreds of Hero Splendor motorcycles lined up in parking lots, each carrying special rally stickers for the multi-state ride. The rally will be flagged off simultaneously from Varanasi and Vadnagar by senior BJP leaders.

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The Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra is far more than a motorcycle rally. Flagged off to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and his 25 years in public life, the multi-state journey will span nearly 40,000 km, passing through 193 districts and 1,159 villages across 10 states before culminating on October 7. Around 1,000 young participants are expected to take part, making it one of the largest youth outreach rides organised in recent years.

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Along the route, riders will engage in a range of public-service initiatives centred on cleanliness, de-addiction awareness, TB-free India, plastic-free India and water conservation. Participants will also take a pledge to nurture 25 trees each day, linking the yatra to broader environmental objectives. The journey will include interactions with beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, as well as women and youth involved in community-development programmes, with the aim of sharing experiences and strengthening grassroots outreach.

Adding a symbolic dimension to the rally, four zonal sub-yatras from Somnath, Shamlaji, Pavagadh and Unai Mataji have been travelling towards Vadnagar since September 13. Water collected from various sources across Gujarat will be taken to Vadnagar and later used for Jalabhishek rituals at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, creating a ceremonial link between the Prime Minister's birthplace and parliamentary constituency through the Seva Sankalp Yatra.

According to media reports, the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra will trace a route lined with ceremonial welcomes and public outreach activities. The riders are expected to be greeted with flower showers at around 10 locations along the way, turning the cross-country ride into a travelling celebration. To ensure smooth movement and security throughout the journey, police teams will accompany the convoy across the route, officials have said.

